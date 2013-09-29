Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
(Corrects spelling of Cane's surname) LA PLATA, Argentina, Sept 28 New Zealand beat Argentina 33-15 (halftime 11-9) in their Rugby Championship match at the Estadio Unico in La Plata on Saturday. Scorers: Argentina - Penalties: Nicolas Sanchez (4), Marcelo Bosch New Zealand - Tries: Julian Savea, Sam Cane, Ben Smith (2); Conversions: Aaron Cruden, Beauden Barrett; Penalties: Cruden (3) (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.