Sept 11 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan has
named the following side to play Australia in their Rugby
Championship match at Skilled Park on the Gold Coast on
Saturday.
Argentina: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Gonzalo Camacho,
13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla,
10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Juan Martin
Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio
Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan
Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Juan Pablo Orlandi,
18-Leonardo Senatore, 19-Thomas Leonardi, 20-Nicolas Vergallo,
21-Martin Rodriguez, 22-Juan Imhoff
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)