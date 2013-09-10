(Adds details)

Sept 10 Argentina head coach Santiago Phelan has made five changes to his team for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia in Perth.

The Pumas, who lost 28-13 to New Zealand last weekend, recalled scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and centres Felipe Contepomi and Gonzalo Tiesi.

Winger Juan Imhoff was restored to the starting lineup and Agustin Creevy was named at hooker for the 20th test match between the two sides.

Flanker Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe continues as captain in his 54th test.

Team: 15-Juan Martin Hernandez, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Gonzalo Tiesi, 12-Felipe Contepomi, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli; 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Pablo Matera, 6-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 5-Julio Farias Cabello, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Marcos Ayerza Replacements: 16-Eusebio Guinazu, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Benjamin Macome, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Santiago Fernandez, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino