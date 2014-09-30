(Corrects spelling of name of lock Lavanini)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade named the following team on Tuesday to face Australia in Saturday's closing Rugby Championship test match in Mendoza:
15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Juan Imhoff, 13-Horacio Agulla, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Benjamin Macome, 6-Rodrigo Baez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza
Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Bruno Postiglioni, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Thomas Cubelli, 22-Marcelo Bosch, 23-Jeronimo De la Fuente (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)