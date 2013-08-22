Aug 22 Argentina, with three players missing though injury, have made five changes for their Rugby Championship clash with South Africa in Mendoza on Saturday.

Captain and back row forward Juan Fernandez Lobbe misses his second match of the tournament after the Pumas' 73-13 mauling by South Africa in Soweto last weekend with centre Felipe Contepomi again leading the team as they look to recover their battered pride.

Fullback Juan Martin Hernandez and lock Patricio Albacete have not recovered from injuries they suffered in the first half against the Springboks and are replaced by Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino and Mariano Galarza.

Argentina will be without both their first choice locks since Manuel Carizza is also out injured with Julio Farias Cabello stepping in, as he did to replace Albacete last Saturday.

Prop Marcos Ayerza, who missed the opening match with cartilage damage, returns to the front row as loosehead with Matias Diaz stepping down to the bench and Juan Figallo moving across to tighthead.

In the backs, Horacio Agulla, who came off the bench to replace Hernandez, is preferred on the left wing to Juan Imhoff.

Team: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Mariano Galarza, 4-Julio Farias Cabello, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Matias Diaz, 19-Tomas Lavanini, 20-Benjamin Macome, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Fernandez, 23-Juan Imhoff

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)