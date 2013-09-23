BUENOS AIRES, Sept 23 Argentina named the following team on Monday to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championbship match in La Plata on Saturday:
15-Juan Martin Hernandez, 14-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Pablo Matera, 6-Juan Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Julio Farias Cabello, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Benjamín Macome, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Felipe Contepomi, 23-Horacio Agulla (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Justin Palmer)