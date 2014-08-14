CAPE TOWN Aug 14 Argentina named the following team for their opening match of the Rugby Championship against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday:
Argentina - 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12- Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 6-Paul Matera, 5-Thomas Lavanini, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Ramiro Herrera 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza
Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Paz Lucas Noguera, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Thomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)