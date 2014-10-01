Oct 2 Australia utility back Kurtley Beale is the centre of an internal disciplinary investigation after a reported mid-air bustup with a member of the team's management, Australian media reported on Thursday.

The incident during the team's flights between South Africa and Argentina, where the Wallabies are preparing for their final Rugby Championship clash against the Pumas, prompted the early return home of the staff member, coach Ewen McKenzie said.

"A staff member's flown home but I'm not going to comment on the detail of that," McKenzie said in comments published in the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday. "Matters of integrity, you've actually got to protect the people involved until there is some sort of decision. So there's processes going on."

A team spokesman told the newspaper that alcohol had not been directly involved in the altercation, which was restricted to a verbal disagreement between Beale and the staff member.

McKenzie said the issue had distracted from the team's preparations for their clash in Mendoza on Saturday.

Beale would still be eligible for selection for the match.

"I can assure you I don't enjoy the distraction of these things because they take massive amounts of time," he said.

"I understand better than anyone else because in the end you have to deal with it and make sure it's dealt with."

Australia arrived in Argentina without any of their baggage and injury clouds over centre Matt Toomua and lock Rob Simmons while number eight Ben McCalman was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

The Wallabies were over-run by the Springboks in the last 10 minutes last week when the home side scored three tries to record a 28-10 victory in Cape Town. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Justin Palmer)