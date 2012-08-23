Aug 23 It may have been the pressure, but Quade Cooper's return to the international rugby spotlight on Thursday lasted less than it takes the mercurial flyhalf to take a shot at goal.

The 24-year-old was recalled to the Australia side earlier on Thursday for his side's must-win Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday, 10 months after suffering a sickening knee injury at the same ground during the World Cup.

Renowned for his incisive passing and quick feet, New Zealand-born Cooper had a poor World Cup to the delight of his countrymen and ironically suffered the injury in the third-place playoff against Wales when attempting one of his trademark side-steps.

His famed evasive skills were on full display in Sydney on Thursday, however, as he ducked away from Australian reporters eager for his thoughts about his recall after being overlooked for June tests against Scotland and Wales, and the Wallabies' opening loss of the Rugby Championship to the All Blacks in Sydney last week.

"That's all I want to say is, I'm back. I'm fit, healthy - I'm ready to go. And I'll see everybody at Eden Park," Cooper told reporters at Leichhardt Oval before stalking off.

Asked if he had anything else to add, he replied: "No, that's it". The whole exchange lasted between 10 and 13 seconds, according to stunned local media.

Cooper's media snub may have been prompted by a desire to avoid questions of his last outing against the All Blacks in the World Cup semi-final.

Dubbed 'Public Enemy Number One' in his homeland after some alleged dirty play on All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, he was greeted by a barrage of jeers from the crowd when the ground announcer ran down the teams before kickoff of the semi-final.

He started the match by kicking the ball into touch and played poorly thereafter as the All Blacks shut down his time and space.

He ended it by being unceremoniously dumped over the touchline by winger Richard Kahui as the crowd chanted "four more years", in reference to the taunt by former Australia scrumhalf George Gregan during the semi-final defeat of the All Blacks at the 2003 World Cup.

Cooper was applauded by a more sympathetic crowd when he hobbled off the ground injured against Wales, but can expect the reception from the fans, and the All Blacks, to be frosty again on Saturday when he runs into the lions' den of a sold-out Eden Park.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)