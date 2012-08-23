* Cooper terminates media conference after one question
* Will face Eden Park demons after 10 months out of
Australia side
(Adds quotes, details)
Aug 23 It may have been the pressure, but Quade
Cooper's return to the international rugby spotlight on Thursday
lasted less than it takes the mercurial flyhalf to take a shot
at goal.
Cooper was recalled to the Australia side on Thursday for
their must-win Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at
Eden Park, but left reporters speculating about his state of
mind as he walked out of a media conference after answering only
one question.
The 24-year-old will play his first match for the Wallabies
in 10 months since suffering a sickening knee injury at the same
ground during the World Cup.
Renowned for his incisive passing and quick feet, the New
Zealand-born playmaker had a poor World Cup to the delight of
his countrymen and ironically suffered the injury when
attempting one of his characteristic side-steps in the
third-place playoff against Wales.
His famed evasive skills were on full display in Sydney on
Thursday, however, as he ducked away from Australian reporters
eager for his thoughts on his recall for Saturday's game.
"That's all I want to say is, I'm back. I'm fit, healthy -
I'm ready to go. And I'll see everybody at Eden Park," Cooper
said at Leichhardt Oval.
With that, he bent down to put a microphone he had been
holding on the turf and turned to leave the media pack.
Asked if he had anything else to add, he muttered: "No,
that's it", as he stalked off. The whole exchange lasted between
10 and 13 seconds, according to stunned local media.
'FOUR MORE YEARS'
Cooper's media snub may have been prompted by a desire to
avoid questions of his last outing against the All Blacks in the
World Cup semi-final.
Dubbed 'Public Enemy Number One' in his homeland after some
alleged dirty play on All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, he was
greeted by a barrage of jeers from the crowd when the ground
announcer ran down the teams before kickoff of the semi-final.
He started the match by kicking the ball into touch and
played poorly thereafter as the All Blacks shut down his time
and space.
He ended it by being unceremoniously dumped over the
touchline by winger Richard Kahui as the crowd chanted "four
more years", in reference to the taunt by former Australia
scrumhalf George Gregan during the semi-final defeat of the All
Blacks at the 2003 World Cup.
Cooper was applauded by a more sympathetic crowd when he
hobbled off the ground injured against Wales, but can expect the
reception from the fans to be frosty again on Saturday when he
runs into the lions' den of a sold-out Eden Park.
He will also be heading into the game without the benefit of
match fitness, having been overlooked for June tests against
Scotland and Wales, and the Wallabies' opening loss to the All
Blacks in Sydney last week.
All Blacks players said Cooper remained a threat regardless
of his previous failure to fire against them.
"He can do anything from anywhere," All Blacks fullback
Israel Dagg said, adding that his team's task would be to
prevent Cooper from doing his "fancy stuff".
All Blacks winger Cory Jane said he felt the off-field
reception might serve to inspire him.
"Everywhere he goes there's probably people getting into
him. In some parts he might enjoy it," Jane said.
"Obviously if they're down on the scoreboard it might not be
so fun for him but I think he fires off it."
