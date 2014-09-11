MELBOURNE, Sept 11 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie has insisted that all positions in the matchday 23 have a crucial role to play in modern test rugby but it has given little comfort to back-row enforcer Scott Higginbotham.

The 28-year-old was kept out of the starting side in all three of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship matches, with number eight Wycliff Palu and blindside flanker Scott Fardy locking up the back row with captain Michael Hooper.

Higginbotham, who can play at number eight or on the blindside, might have hoped for a promotion for Saturday's clash against Argentina, with a head knock sidelining Palu.

But McKenzie sprung a surprise by bringing Western Force's Ben McCalman straight into the starting 15 despite his failure to play a minute of rugby in the tournament.

"All 23 have a role to play but in saying that, especially at this level, every player wants to start," Higginbotham told reporters at the Gold Coast on Thursday. "Of course, I'm disappointed."

If forced to bottle the rage, the Melbourne Rebels captain Higginbotham has released it effectively when given a run.

His substitution in the second half against South Africa in Perth last week added much-needed vigour to the Wallabies' intent at the breakdown, helping the hosts claw their way out of a big hole and set up the tightest of victories.

Higginbotham's misery has company in the form of caged backline tiger Kurtley Beale, who will also cool his heels on the bench after playing an important cameo to help set up the Wallabies' winning try in Perth.

Big-hearted lock James Horwill, a former captain of the Wallabies, will be alongside them, straining at the leash.

Higginbotham's skills, athleticism and strength fire up his team mates and Wallabies fans alike but his take-no-prisoners approach to the tackle has not endeared him to match officials, and McKenzie seems to prefer the player's aggression in small, controlled doses.

"He keeps telling me that I have that X-factor and what he wants from me is to get more work out of myself first at the tackles and the breakdowns and then the other stuff will come naturally," Higginbotham said.

"I've just got to prove to him that I can do everything.

"Over the length of my career I've done everything, I just have to put it all in front of him and he'll see that I can do the job.

"It's about making it harder for them not to pick you." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)