July 27 Australia flanker Michael Hooper has been cited for alleged foul play in the win against Argentina, putting him in doubt for the Rugby Championship title-decider against New Zealand next month.

The former captain, who came off the bench in Mendoza, was booked for striking Pumas flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez in the second half of the 34-9 win on Saturday.

It was unclear whether the Wallabies, who play the All Blacks in Sydney on Aug. 8, would contest the charge.

Australia are bidding to defeat the All Blacks for the first time since 2011, when they last won the southern hemisphere's premier tournament. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)