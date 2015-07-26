(Adds date of hearing, dateline)

MELBOURNE, July 27 Australia flanker Michael Hooper has been cited for alleged foul play in the win against Argentina, putting him in doubt for the Rugby Championship title-decider against New Zealand next month.

The former captain, who came off the bench in Mendoza, was booked for striking Pumas flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez in the second half of the 34-9 win on Saturday.

A hearing has been set for Wednesday, governing body SANZAR said in a statement.

Australia play New Zealand in Sydney on Aug. 8 when they will be bidding to defeat the All Blacks for the first time since 2011, when they last won the southern hemisphere's premier tournament.