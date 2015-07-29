MELBOURNE, July 29 Australia flanker Michael Hooper will have to wait another day to learn about his fate after a hearing into his alleged foul play in the win against Argentina was adjourned on Wednesday.

The former captain, who came off the bench in Mendoza, was booked for striking Pumas flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez in the second half of the 34-9 win on Saturday, making himself a doubt for the Rugby Championship title-decider against New Zealand next week.

"The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday," the Australian Rugby Union said on its website. "No comment from any party will be made until the hearing is complete."

Australia play New Zealand in Sydney on Aug. 8, bidding to defeat the All Blacks for the first time since 2011, when they last won the southern hemisphere's premier tournament. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)