SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia captain James Horwill has been ruled out of his side's Rugby Championship clashes against South Africa and Argentina with a hamstring injury, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Thursday.

Scrumhalf Will Genia will captain the side in the lock's absence, the ARU said on their Twitter page.

The 28-year-old Horwill, known as 'Big Kev', missed the entire 2012 international season with a torn hamstring that he sustained in a Super Rugby match.

Kane Douglas has been brought into the second row for Saturday's clash with the Springboks at Lang Park in Brisbane. The Wallabies play Argentina in Perth on Sept. 14. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Napier, New Zealand; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)