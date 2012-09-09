Sept 9 Australia scrumhalf Will Genia succumbed to the 'captain's curse' when he was ruled out of rugby for six months after he ruptured a knee ligament in the Wallabies' 26-19 win over South Africa on Saturday.

Genia limped off during the victory, Australia's first of the Rugby Championship, and he follows regular captain James Horwill (hamstring) and his initial stand-in David Pocock (knee) on to the sidelines for the rest of the southern hemisphere competition.

The 24-year-old's knee was strapped with a large ice pack and he required crutches to walk after the match in Perth. Scans on Sunday revealed he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament, a team spokesman said.

Local media reported he will be replaced by Brett Sheehan in the Wallabies' squad for their clash with Argentina next week on the Gold Coast.

