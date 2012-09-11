Sept 11 Veteran lock Nathan Sharpe has been named to lead Australia against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday, the third captain named by Wallabies coach Robbie Deans this season.

Sharpe, who had planned to retire after the Super Rugby season but was persuaded by Deans to play on in the southern hemisphere tournament, replaces Will Genia as captain after the scrumhalf ruptured a knee ligament in the Wallabies' 26-19 win over South Africa in Perth on Saturday.

Genia had taken the captaincy from David Pocock, who had also sustained a season-ending knee injury against New Zealand in their first match of the championship.

Pocock had in turn taken it from regular captain James Horwill, who was ruled out of the test season when he sustained a hamstring injury during the Super Rugby competition.

Australia team: 15-Berrick Barnes, 14-Dom Shipperley, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Radike Samo, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dave Dennis, 5-Nathan Sharpe (captain), 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Tatafu Polota Nau, 1-Benn Robinson

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore/Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Scott Higginbotham, 19-Liam Gill, 20-Brett Sheehan, 21-Anthony Fainga'a, 22-Kurtley Beale

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)