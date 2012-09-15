GOLD COAST, Australia, Sept 15 Australia needed tries from Pat McCabe and Digby Ioane in the last 24 minutes to overturn a 13-point deficit and edge Argentina 23-19 in a dramatic Rugby Championship encounter at Skilled Park on Saturday.

The Pumas looked to be on their way to a first victory in their maiden season in the southern hemisphere's international championship after tries from Tomas Leonardi and Julio Farias Cabello inside two minutes early in the second half.

The error-prone Wallabies, however, dug deep and battled back with centre McCabe finally breaching the Argentine defence on the hour mark and winger Ioane following suit nine minutes later.

The victory puts the Wallabies second in the championship standings with eight points from four matches behind runaway leaders and world champions New Zealand, who have secured 16 points after winning all four of their matches. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Mark Meadows)