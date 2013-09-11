MELBOURNE, Sept 11 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie has run out of patience with an out-of-sorts Will Genia, dropping the scrumhalf to the bench for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Perth on Saturday.

Nic White has been promoted to take the place of Genia, rated one of the world's finest scrumhalves, with number eight Ben Mowen replacing the Queensland Red as captain.

McKenzie has also tweaked a pack that has struggled in three successive losses in the southern hemisphere tournament, with tighthead prop Ben Alexander promoted from the bench at the expense of Sekope Kepu.

Barring Genia's demotion, the backline remains largely unchanged with James O'Connor and Nick Cummins swapping wings and Quade Cooper keeping his place at flyhalf.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Nick Cummins, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nic White, 8-Ben Mowen (capt), 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Kane Douglas, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Sitaleki Timani, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Will Genia, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Tevita Kuridrani

