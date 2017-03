Sept 14 Australia made hard work of it but snapped a four-match losing streak with a 14-13 victory over Argentina to drag themselves off the bottom of the Rugby Championship standings in Perth on Saturday.

Wind and rain at Subiaco Oval meant the match was never going to be a classic but a try from Israel Folau and nine points from the boot of Christian Leali'ifano gave Ewen McKenzie his first victory as Wallabies coach.

The Pumas seemed more affected by the conditions than the home side and, although they earned the expected supremacy in the scrum and dominated possession for much of the second half, they only came up with one try from Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

They will now take their quest for a first win in the championship back to South America for home tests against New Zealand and the Wallabies. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ed Osmond)