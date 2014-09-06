PERTH, Sept 6 Rob Horne scored a try two minutes from time that Bernard Foley converted to give Australia a 24-23 victory over South Africa in the Rugby Championship at a rain-soaked Subiaco Oval on Saturday.

Israel Folau crossed for his 15th test try after two minutes but for much of the rest of the evening Australia were chasing the game and it was only when winger Horne went over in their best move of the match that victory looked likely.

Flyhalf Foley, who also kicked four penalties, stepped up to nervelessly slot the conversion and give coach Ewen McKenzie his first win over one of the southern hemisphere superpowers since he took over last year.

South Africa had a try from winger Cornal Hendricks and six penalties from the boot of Morne Steyn but will rue the yellow card to winger Bryan Habana, playing his 100th test, in the 65th minute that let the home side back into the match. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)