SYDNEY Aug 7 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie was always going to take wins against New Zealand and South Africa any which way he could get them and his first in Saturday's test against the Springboks proved the point.

By no means could the 24-23 win at Subiaco Oval in Perth be described as convincing, sealed as it was in the 78th minute by a try from winger Rob Horne that was converted by Bernard Foley.

McKenzie in his immediate post-match comments chose to focus on the character the Wallabies had showed in rebounding from the 51-20 thumping at the hands of New Zealand in their previous Rugby Championship match.

It was an echo of the words reeled out so often in the five-year reign of his predecessor Robbie Deans after Australia had managed to get results in pressure situations - on a couple of occasions to save the New Zealander from the axe.

McKenzie, just over a year in the job, is not under that sort of pressure yet but another southern hemisphere season in which victories over Argentina were the only entries in the win column would have raised questions.

So a first victory for McKenzie against a team in the top four in the world rankings was an important breakthrough, even if elements of it bothered the former Queensland Reds coach.

"It was a frustrating second half," McKenzie said.

"We did alright in the first half playing into the wind but in the second half we found ways to turn over the ball and keep ourselves pretty much pinned down in our half.

"There were opportunities that we didn't take but I could probably say that every week.

"We got an outcome today, which is great, but I like to be consistent so we need to win again next week."

That lack of a killer touch inside the red zone probably cost Australia a victory over New Zealand in their opening Rugby Championship match in Sydney, where the trans-Tasman rivals shared a 12-12 draw.

There were few chances to waste in the Eden Park mauling that followed the next week but those two games proved the extent of McKenzie's experiment with Kurtley Beale at flyhalf.

Apart from kicking the winning points, Foley did enough to justify his start in the number 10 shirt against the Springboks but it was only when Beale came on as a replacement that the backline really started to hum.

McKenzie, though, will probably be more concerned about his tight five ahead of next week's clash with an ever improving Argentina side on the Gold Coast next week.

"We've had a win against a quality side and we move on," McKenzie said.

"Argentina's a whole different kettle of fish, they're not the same team we played last year.

"They're very competitive and combative. We'll dust ourselves off and have a look at that challenge." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)