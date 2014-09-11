MELBOURNE, Sept 11 The sandy beaches and glitzy night-spots of the Gold Coast have long catered to Australians coming in from the cold and so provides a suitable venue for the Wallabies to fire up their Rugby Championship hopes against Argentina on Saturday.

To the surprise of some, Australia remain in the hunt halfway through the four-nation southern hemisphere tournament courtesy of a last-gasp 24-23 win over South Africa in Perth last weekend.

The victory was coach Ewen McKenzie's first over a traditional southern hemisphere power, easing the pressure after the Eden Park humiliation at the hands of the world champion All Blacks the week before.

For Argentina, it's deja vu. Another season of promise and another round of ringing endorsements from observers yielding only three straight losses and reinforcing doubts about the team's mental fortitude when victory comes in sight.

Australia have used Argentina as a springboard to turn around their fortunes in last two campaigns and will again be looking to open the flood-gates at Robina Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 1005 GMT).

The Pumas, as always, will pin their hope on their meaty pack, while the Wallabies will be grateful for parity at the set-piece to at least give their classy backs a chance to shine.

Key to McKenzie's hopes of anchoring the forwards is the return of Tatafu Polota-Nau, easing the 'hookers curse' that has seen a clutch of Australian rakes injured this season.

Peter Betham comes in on the right wing for Adam Ashley-Cooper, who was ruled out with a neck injury, while Ben McCalman replaces number eight Wycliff Palu, who suffered a head knock against the South Africans.

McCalman's selection, which sees back row enforcer Scott Higginbotham remain in the replacements for another week, says much about McKenzie's faith in his bench to get his team over the line.

Australia may ultimately have the edge in that respect, with livewire Kurtley Beale also resting on the pine for a second straight week after his ineffective turn as starting flyhalf in the first two weeks of the Championship.

Beale's spot in the reserves has been a matter of debate in Australia, with some pundits calling for him to start at inside centre, but few could argue with his cameo off the bench against the Springboks, where he linked up with his New South Wales Waratahs team mates to spark the winning try for winger Rob Horne.

Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade has rotated his wingers from the side that lost to the All Blacks 28-9 in Napier last week, bringing in the hulking Manuel Montero on the left wing and the dangerous Juan Imhoff on the right.

After damp conditions in New Zealand, Argentina will hope for better weather in Queensland to allow their wingers time and space to thrive but may not get their wish with rain and thunder-storms forecast for the usually sun-drenched Gold Coast.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Peter Betham, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Pek Cowan, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Matt Hodgson, 22-Nic White, 23-Kurtley Beale

Argentina: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Juan Imhoff, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe 6-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Bruno Postiglioni, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Benjamin Macome, 20-Rodrigo Baez, 21- Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo De la Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand) (Editing by: Nick Mulvenney)