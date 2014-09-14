SYDNEY, Sept 14 Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and winger Peter Betham are likely to miss the next round of the Rugby Championship because of injury, further depleting Ewen McKenzie's resources in the areas he can least afford it.

Polota-Nau was rushed back from a knee injury for Saturday's 32-25 victory over Argentina on the Gold Coast but ended the evening hobbling around the Robina Stadium on crutches with an ankle problem.

Betham missed New South Wales Waratahs's run to the Super Rugby title because of a broken foot and aggravated that injury after scoring a try against the Pumas in his second test.

"The hooker, winger curse continues," McKenzie told reporters in Queensland. "No sooner do we get players back than they disappear again, quickly."

Both players look unlikely to travel to Cape Town to take on South Africa in Australia's penultimate match of the tournament, where Polota-Nau's scrummaging will be particularly missed.

The hard-running rake was playing his 50th test against Argentina and helped keep the much-vaunted Pumas at bay in the set scrum for the first hour of the match.

With Stephen Moore and Nathan Charles already out for the season with knee and pectoral injuries respectively, James Hanson is likely to start against South Africa with Saia Faingaa coming onto the bench.

The paucity of stocks thereafter is indicated by the fact that 33-year-old journeyman Josh Mann-Rea was on the brink of a test debut after Faingaa withdrew from the 23-man squad to face the Springboks in Perth last weekend.

The situation in the outside backs is not much better with Nick Cummins having ruled himself out of contention by choosing to play in Japan and Pat McCabe having retired after a third neck fracture in two years.

The versatile Adam Ashley-Cooper missed the Argentina match with a nerve compression injury to his neck but could be back next week.

McKenzie had hoped to unveil Henry Speight in the championship after he qualified for Australia last week but the hulking winger has a hamstring problem and will have to wait until the European tour to win his first cap.

Australia Rugby Union (ARU) rules prevent McKenzie from selecting proven test campaigners Digby Ioane, Drew Mitchell and James O'Connor because they play abroad, the latter also still under a cloud after his eviction from the squad for disciplinary reasons last year. (Editing by John O'Brien)