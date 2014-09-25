Rugby-Scottish-born Biagi to start for Italy at Murrayfield
ROME, March 14 Scottish-born lock George Biagi has been named in the Italy side that will close a disappointing Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 25 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie named the following team to play South Africa in a Rugby Championship test at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.
Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nic White, 22-Kurtley Beale, 23-Rob Horne. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)
ROME, March 14 Scottish-born lock George Biagi has been named in the Italy side that will close a disappointing Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais rugby players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.
PARIS, March 14 A planned merger between Parisian powerhouses Stade Francais and Racing 92 has sent shockwaves through French rugby, with the head of the national players' union calling it "disgusting" and promising to help fight it.