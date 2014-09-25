(Repeats, deleting extraneous word in first para)

By Mark Gleeson

CAPE TOWN, Sept 25 Winger Joe Tomane will make his first international appearance in almost a year as Australia made three changes to their side for their Rugby Championship test against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday.

Adam Ashley-Cooper returns on the other wing while hooker Saia Faingaa was selected ahead of his club mate James Hanson in the squad named by coach Ewen McKenzie on Thursday for the penultimate game in this year's tournament for both teams.

The 24-year-old New Zealand-born Tomane last played for Australia when they beat Wales 30-26 in Cardiff in November.

The former Rugby League star, who has nine caps, missed out on the June tests against France with a fractured cheek bone and was then ruled out of the first four matches of the annual southern hemisphere championship due to a hamstring injury.

Tomane takes the place of left winger Rob Horne, who drops to the bench, while Ashley-Cooper comes in for Peter Betham, whose ankle injury saw him left out of the squad for the test in Cape Town and next weekend's match in Argentina.

A nerve compression injury in his neck kept Ashley-Cooper out of the 32-25 win over Argentina in their last match on the Gold Coast a fortnight ago.

Faingaa is preferred to his Queensland Reds team mate Hanson because of his superior set-piece work, while experienced prop Benn Robinson returns for a potential first test appearance in almost a year when he was named on the bench.

"The set-piece is always an important area of focus for us, even more so when you play South Africa, and we know the outcome of the scrum and line-out will be crucial to the final result," McKenzie told reporters.

"We recognise that and are confident the inclusion of Saia and Benn will offer us the best outcome in this area across the entire 80 minutes.

"For Saia, we've been really impressed with the effort he has put in off the field recently and he'll be determined to make the most of this opportunity."

Australia narrowly beat South Africa 24-23 when the sides met in Perth at the start of the month but the Wallabies have lost on their two previous trips to South Africa, in Cape Town last year and Pretoria in 2012.

Australia team:

15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nic White, 22-Kurtley Beale, 23-Rob Horne. (Editing by John O'Brien)