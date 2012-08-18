SYDNEY Aug 18 New Zealand beat Australia 27-19
in Sydney on Saturday to maintain their iron grip on the
Bledisloe Cup and land an early blow in the battle for the Rugby
Championship.
The World Cup holders raced into an 18-3 lead in the opening
game of the newly expanded tournament, which now includes
Argentina, through tries by Israel Dagg and Cory Jane before
veteran lock Nathan Sharpe crossed just before halftime for the
Wallabies' only try.
Berrick Barnes' kicking hauled Australia to within five
points to leave New Zealand facing an uncomfortable final few
minutes but Dan Carter's fifth successful penalty ensured that
the All Blacks take pole position ahead of next weekend's return
fixture in Auckland.
Defending southern hemisphere champions Australia troubled
their trans-Tasman rivals when they had the ball in hand but a
raft of missed tackles and a couple of knock-ons at key moments
effectively handed the win to the All Blacks.
