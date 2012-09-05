By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia have a nation to
assuage in their Rugby Championship match in Perth this weekend
when they take on a South African side who also have a point to
prove after being held to a draw by Argentina two weeks ago.
Defeats to New Zealand in the first two matches of their
campaign - the second a humbling 22-0 shutout in Auckland - have
left the Wallabies reeling and coach Robbie Deans once again
living on borrowed time.
The gritty New Zealander is not one to back away from a
fight but there can be little doubt that a record fifth
successive win over the Springboks is the minimum expected by a
demanding Australian public.
South Africa have won three and drawn one of the six tests
against Australia in Perth but, after their disappointing 16-16
draw against the Pumas in Mendoza, new coach Heyneke Meyer is
also feeling the pressure.
"They're similar to us, they want a result out of this
game," Deans said earlier this week.
"They would have been frustrated with their last outing, so
both sides will be pretty keen."
Australia have lost key players like captain James Horwill,
flanker David Pocock and back James O'Connor to injury but more
concerning, perhaps, has been the form of flyhalf Quade Cooper
and fullback Kurtley Beale.
Cooper was the inspiration behind Australia's triumph in the
curtailed Tri-nations last year but he has not had nearly the
same impact since returning from the knee injury that ended his
World Cup.
Beale is one of the most exciting backs in the world when on
song but had a miserable outing in the 27-19 defeat to the All
Blacks in Sydney and was dropped to the bench for the Eden Park
defeat.
Deans is backing both to fire in Perth, however, and
selected a team built for speed.
Queensland Reds flyer Dom Shipperley will make his debut on
the wing while number eight - and occasional winger - Radike
Samo has been brought into the back row.
The Springbok team will be looking to stop the supply of
ball to the Australian backs and Meyer's team selection
suggested there would be little change to his tactics of a big
physical presence up front with plenty of tactical kicking.
Powerful number eight Duane Vermeulen will make his test
debut in a big back row but the only specialist openside flanker
in the squad, Francois Louw, will start on the bench.
Alongside him in the replacements will be 20-year-old
flyhalf Johan Goosen, who has a hefty kick but also the ability
to surprise in attack, and talented young fullback Pat Lambie.
Meyer, whose team won their opener over Argentina in South
Africa, will be looking for much improved execution from his
side and a little more luck than they had when they lost to
Australia in the World Cup quarter-finals last year.
"The challenge that lies ahead is a massive one," Meyer said
on arrival in Western Australia.
"We've not beaten Australia in our last four matches and
have won only one out of our last seven encounters against them.
I have a lot of respect for Robbie Deans' coaching and they have
a very good squad.
"We also realise we were not good enough against Argentina
in Mendoza and we have to improve a lot if we are going to be
competitive on Saturday."
Teams:
Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Dom Shipperley, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade
Cooper, 9-Will Genia (captain), 8-Radike Samo, 7-Michael Hooper,
6-Dave Dennis, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Ben
Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson.
South Africa: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de
Villiers, 12-Francois Steyn, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Morne
Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts,
6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie
du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
