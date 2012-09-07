By Nick Mulvenney
| SYDNEY, Sept 7
SYDNEY, Sept 7 When your national team is ranked
second in the world and are going into a test looking to extend
a winning streak over a strong rival to five games, talk in most
countries would not be of crisis. Australia is not most
countries.
On the back of successive losses to New Zealand, defeat to
South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Perth on Saturday is
almost certain to see already febrile criticism of the
Wallabies, and coach Robbie Deans in particular, boil over.
It would also officially mark Australia's decline as they
would slip below the Springboks into third place in the world
rankings on Monday.
Popular consensus is that All Blacks are far and away the
best team in the world rugby and the International Rugby Board's
rankings reflect that, with the world champions having retained
the top spot for the best part of three years.
The Wallabies would already have lost their position as
'best of the rest' two weeks ago after the 22-0 defeat to New
Zealand in Auckland had the Springboks not been held to a 16-16
draw by Argentina.
While no one would pretend the IRB rankings mean anything
like as much as test victories, the loss of second place would
present critics of 'Dingo' Deans with another stick to beat him.
The 53-year-old New Zealander, in his fifth season in charge
of the Wallabies, is already battling the perception that
Australia have lost their way under his stewardship.
It was as much the manner of the successive defeats to the
All Blacks that upset rugby fans in Australia with the Wallabies
mustering just one try over the two tests, and that from lock
Nathan Sharpe rather than the much-vaunted backline.
Former Wallaby fullback Greg Martin opined Australia must
beat the Springboks on Saturday and win both Rugby Championship
tests against newcomers Argentina or Deans's position will be
untenable.
"I'd say it would be irresistible pressure," he told Fox
Sports. "It would make members of the board really twitchy, and
twitchy enough to pull the trigger."
Deans has, of course, been under fire already this season
after Australia lost to Scotland in a Newcastle gale, only for
the Wallabies to sweep Six Nation Grand Slam champions Wales 3-0
in a test series.
Prop Ben Alexander said the players took responsibility for
the defeat in Auckland - the first time Australia had been held
scoreless by New Zealand for half a century - and backed
themselves to put it right.
"That criticism of Robbie, it hurts us too because it's how
we played and a reflection of us and how we represented our
country, and we didn't do a great job," he told reporters in
Perth on Thursday.
"We got stood up by the best side in the world and we've
copped that on the chin and we've looked back and they exposed
us everywhere," he added. "Now we get a chance to right those
wrongs."
Fortunately for Deans, the South Africa camp has problems of
its own with criticism of the unambitious tactics employed by
coach Heyneke Meyer reaching a crescendo after the draw with the
Pumas.
Meyer clearly believes a wounded Wallaby is a dangerous
Wallaby and his Springbok side face an uphill task in breaking
their run of defeats and establishing themselves, officially at
least, as the second best side on the world.
"I know the psyche of the Australian rugby players. They
will definitely come out with all guns blazing," the South
African said.
"They are a proud team and they have been together for quite
some time. There is obviously a lot of pressure on them and we
are probably the underdogs."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)