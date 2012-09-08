PERTH, Sept 8 Australia got their Rugby Championship campaign back on track with a scrappy 26-19 victory over South Africa on Saturday, coming back from a first half deficit to register a fifth successive win over the Springboks.

Back-to-back losses to the All Blacks in their first two matches of the inaugural competition had made this a must win test for the Wallabies and their coach Robbie Deans.

After a poor first half where they fell behind to Springbok winger Bryan Habana's 42nd test try, scores from forwards Scott Higginbotham and Ben Alexander and a perfect kicking display from Berrick Barnes just about got them across the line.

South Africa, who drew 16-16 with Argentina in their last outing, had the edge at the setpiece and put in plenty of powerful running but lacked a spark in the backline to take advantage of the pressure they created. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Martyn Herman)