SYDNEY, Sept 4 Quade Cooper will get his first start for the Wallabies under Ewen McKenzie on Saturday after being named at flyhalf for the Rugby Championship match against South Africa in Brisbane.

McKenzie went with Matt Toomua for his first two matches in charge - back-to-back defeats to the All Blacks - but has reverted to the number 10 who helped him to Super Rugby success at the Queensland Reds for the clash with the Springboks.

Israel Folau will make his first start for Australia at fullback after being moved from the wing in place of Jesse Mogg in an effort to get him more involved in the game.

Nick Cummins replaced Folau on the wing, while Sekope Kepu came in for Ben Alexander in the front row and uncapped Jake Schatz was named on the bench in place of his fellow Queensland loose forward Liam Gill.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Nick Cummins, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-James O'Connor, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben Mowen, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Jake Schatz, 21-Nic White, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Jesse Mogg

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)