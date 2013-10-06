MELBOURNE Oct 6 Australia's seven-try rout of Argentina in Rosario gave the Wallabies a timely reminder of the backline quality at their disposal, but the team's shot of confidence is likely to be spiked by a dash of All Blacks pain in Dunedin in a fortnight.

With new coach Ewen McKenzie at the helm, Australia were largely woeful in the Rugby Championship, and Saturday's 54-17 thrashing in the tournament's closing match served only to confirm that the gap in class between the Pumas and their southern hemisphere rivals remains as yawning as ever.

Understandably, Australia's evasion of the competition's dreaded wooden spoon will be of no small comfort to McKenzie, who would be keen to focus on the encouraging finish rather than the dismal performances that preceded it.

Refreshingly for disaffected rugby fans Down Under, the former test prop actually has a few positives to point to.

Chief among them was the brilliant return to form of scrumhalf Will Genia, who had been so out-of-sorts that McKenzie, his long-time mentor at provincial level, sensationally benched him midway through the tournament.

The presence of a switched-on Genia restored to the starting side, directing traffic with authority and firing out sharp, incisive passes at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito lifted his backline team mates to their best showing of the season.

The most rewarded of the beneficiaries was fullback Israel Folau, who collected a sparkling hat-trick of tries that showcased his continuing improvement in his first year playing the 15-man code.

Having appeared lost in the backline wilderness during defeats against the Springboks and All Blacks, the rugby league and Australian Rules football convert's ability to run the right angles and time his raids effectively was equally as encouraging as his pace and smart finishing.

"I thought there was always positivity within the group," Folau told reporters in Rosario.

"It's always hard when you're not getting results your way but you've got to find a way to somehow keep the faith and continue to work hard and keep going."

DANGEROUS FOIL

Rookie winger Joe Tomane also provided a dangerous foil for Folau, scoring a try and blasting through the Argentina line to offer McKenzie hope of a credible replacement for wayward back James O'Connor, who was cut loose from the Wallabies last week for another off-field indiscretion.

The seven tries, albeit against a porous Pumas defence, outstripped the total number scored by the Wallabies in their preceding six matches.

Having meekly kicked away possession against the All Blacks and Springboks, the backs' willingness to hold onto the ball and score in Rosario will be seized upon by McKenzie as evidence his team has finally twigged to his game-plan.

Managing more than a fraction of the Rosario try-haul against the rampaging All Blacks in Dunedin may prove a pipe-dream for the Wallabies, however.

World champions New Zealand retained the Rugby Championship trophy on Saturday with a shining 38-27 win over the second-ranked Springboks at Ellis Park to finish the tournament undefeated and notch a ninth consecutive win.

While racking up their highest points score against Argentina, the Wallabies put in another tepid effort in defence, with a rash of missed tackles going unpunished due to the Pumas' scratchy finishing.

Australia's forwards would also be lucky to escape sanction in a second successive match after their scrum folded like a deck of cards near their tryline in the opening minutes.

Long the team's Achilles heel, the pack was spared the indignity of a penalty try only by the generosity of referee Wayne Barnes and the enterprise of flanker Michael Hooper, who swooped on a loose ball that spilled out from the scrum to relieve the pressure.

Once rightly regarded the team most capable of upsetting the All Blacks apple-cart, the Wallabies have well and truly surrendered that mantle to South Africa and face a battle to restore credibility in the season-ending tour of Europe following the Oct 19 Dunedin test.

"Tonight, as I said, was a special win after a pretty tough year with the Wallabies," Folau said. "Now our challenge is to get two wins in a row." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)