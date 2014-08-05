SYDNEY Aug 5 Hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and prop Scott Sio have been replaced in Australia's squad for the Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand because of injury.

Polota-Nau damaged a medial ligament in his knee in last weekend's Super Rugby final and on Tuesday was replaced in the squad by his uncapped 21-year-old New South Wales Waratahs team mate Tolu Latu.

The loss of the powerful hooker is a big blow to the Wallabies, who lost first choice rake Stephen Moore for the season with a knee injury in the opening test against France in June.

Polota-Nau, who has played 49 tests for the Wallabies, will be assessed again after the home test against the All Blacks on Aug. 16 with a view to bringing him back into the squad for the return in Auckland the following week.

Nathan Charles, who made his test debut in the series sweep of France in June, is now likely to get the starting berth against New Zealand at Sydney's Olympic Stadium, where the All Blacks will be looking for a record 18th successive victory.

Sio, who has come on as a replacement for all five of his caps, injured his ankle in training on Monday. His departure has resulted in a call-up for tighthead prop Laurie Weeks, who also played his first test against the French in June. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)