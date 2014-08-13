Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
SYDNEY Aug 14 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie dropped loose forward Ben McCalman from his matchday squad on Thursday as he finalised his bench for this weekend's Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand.
McKenzie named nine replacements when he announced his team on Tuesday but has decided he can do without extra back row cover at the expense of a replacement back and has gone with a traditional 5-3 split in favour of the forwards.
Number eight Scott Higginbotham will cover the loose forwards positions for what is expected to be a fierce battle with the All Blacks, who could set a record for top tier nations with an 18th successive victory on Saturday.
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Pat McCabe, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Nathan Charles, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Pek Cowan, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Tevita Kuridrani
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.