SYDNEY Aug 16 Australia held New Zealand to a 12-12 draw in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday to prevent the All Blacks from claiming a world record 18th consecutive win.

In a gritty encounter played out in a Sydney rainstorm, Australia benefited from yellow cards shown to All Blacks Wyatt Crockett and Beauden Barrett either side of the break.

They tied the match up with flyhalf Kurtley Beale's fourth penalty 10 minutes from time when Barrett was sin-binned but were unable to make the most of their superior numbers and secure a first victory over the All Blacks for three years.

Aaron Cruden scored all of New Zealand's points with four penalty kicks of his own as the world champions came up short of a win for the first time in the three years of the Rugby Championship. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Josh Reich)