SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie has named an unchanged side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Auckland.

The Wallabies drew 12-12 with the All Blacks at a rain-drenched Olympic Stadium last Saturday and McKenzie has resisted the temptation to tinker with his side despite them not quite hitting their stride in the greasy conditions.

Kurtley Beale retains the flyhalf position with Bernard Foley again left on the bench, while Nic White holds on to the starting scrumhalf role from Nick Phipps, who impressed as a replacement last Saturday.

Australia were encouraged by last weekend's draw but it is 28 years since they beat New Zealand at Eden Park, where the world champions have won their last 32 tests.

Team:

15-Israel Folau, 14-Pat McCabe, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Nathan Charles, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Pek Cowan, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Tevita Kuridrani. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)