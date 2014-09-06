SYDNEY Aug 6 Australian hooker Josh Mann-Rea could make his test debut off the bench against South Africa in Perth on Saturday after Saia Faingaa returned home for the birth of his first child.

Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie is already down to his fourth choice starting hooker in James Hanson after injuries to Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau and Nathan Charles.

With the experienced Faingaa now back in Brisbane, Mann-Rea, back-up to Moore at the ACT Brumbies, is now set to launch an unlikely test career at the age of 33 at Subiaco Oval.

The Springboks, by contrast, have benched Bismarck du Plessis - considered by many to be the best hooker in the world - and gone for Adriaan Strauss in the middle of the starting front row for the Rugby Championship test. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Patrick Johnston)