SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia hooker Stephen Moore
has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship test against
South Africa in Perth after he injured a hamstring in training
on Thursday.
Moore, who would have become Australia's most capped hooker
if he played in his 73rd test on Saturday, has suffered a low
grade strain in his right hamstring, the Australian Rugby Union
said in a statement.
In Moore's absence, Tatafu Polota-Nau moves up from the
bench with Saia Faingaa taking his place among the replacements.
Moore won his 72nd cap to match Jeremy Paul's tally when he
was a late injury replacement for Polota-Nau and started the
22-0 loss to New Zealand at Eden Park two weeks ago.
