SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia hooker Stephen Moore has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Perth after he injured a hamstring in training on Thursday.

Moore, who would have become Australia's most capped hooker if he played in his 73rd test on Saturday, has suffered a low grade strain in his right hamstring, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement.

In Moore's absence, Tatafu Polota-Nau moves up from the bench with Saia Faingaa taking his place among the replacements.

Moore won his 72nd cap to match Jeremy Paul's tally when he was a late injury replacement for Polota-Nau and started the 22-0 loss to New Zealand at Eden Park two weeks ago. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)