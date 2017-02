SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia hooker Stephen Moore injured a hamstring in training on Thursday, making him a doubt for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Perth.

Moore, who will become Australia's most capped hooker if he plays in his 73rd test on Saturday, was sent for scans to ascertain the seriousness of his injury.

Tatafu Polota-Nau will move up from the bench if Moore is not fit to play with Saia Faingaa taking his place among the replacements.

Moore won his 72nd cap to match Jeremy Paul's tally when he was a late injury replacement for Polota-Nau and started the 22-0 loss to New Zealand at Eden Park two weeks ago. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)