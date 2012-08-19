Aug 19 Australia captain David Pocock is a doubt for next week's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand after injuring his knee in a 27-19 loss to the same opponents on Saturday.

The openside flanker will go for a scan on Sunday to assess the damage and Wallabies coach Robbie Deans was coy about his prized poacher's availability for the match in Auckland.

"That's a possibility," Deans told reporters when asked if Pocock could miss the test at Eden Park where Australia have not won since 1986.

Scrumhalf Will Genia will lead the side against the World Cup winners if Pocock fails to recover in time, Deans said.

Pocock was the only injury concern for the Wallabies after the scrappy defeat against their trans-Tasman rivals in the opening match of the expanded Tri Nations tournament, which now also features Argentina.

