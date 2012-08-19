Aug 19 Australia captain David Pocock is a doubt
for next week's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand
after injuring his knee in a 27-19 loss to the same opponents on
Saturday.
The openside flanker will go for a scan on Sunday to assess
the damage and Wallabies coach Robbie Deans was coy about his
prized poacher's availability for the match in Auckland.
"That's a possibility," Deans told reporters when asked if
Pocock could miss the test at Eden Park where Australia have not
won since 1986.
Scrumhalf Will Genia will lead the side against the World
Cup winners if Pocock fails to recover in time, Deans said.
Pocock was the only injury concern for the Wallabies after
the scrappy defeat against their trans-Tasman rivals in the
opening match of the expanded Tri Nations tournament, which now
also features Argentina.
The South Americans lost their first match in the tournament
to South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Sudipto
Ganguly)