Aug 22 Australia captain David Pocock will miss
the remainder of the Rugby Championship after undergoing knee
surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for three
months.
The openside flanker, one of the finest players in world
rugby, also faces a race to be fit for the Wallabies tour of
Europe in November, where they will play France, England, Italy
and Wales.
Pocock injured his knee in Australia's opening 27-19 defeat
by New Zealand in the four-team tournament, also featuring South
Africa and Argentina, on Saturday.
He was quickly ruled out of the return test against the All
Blacks this weekend before key-hole surgery on Tuesday revealed
the extent of the damage to his right knee.
Scrumhalf Will Genia will step in to skipper the side
against the All Blacks on Saturday in Auckland, where the
Wallabies haven't won since 1986.
Pocock only took over the captaincy in June for the one-off
test defeat by Scotland and the 3-0 series whitewash of Wales
after lock James Horwill had been ruled out with a knee problem.
The Wallabies' chances of a rare away success in New Zealand
were hit further when prop Sekope Kepu was ruled out of the test
at Eden Park with a knee injury.
The 26-year-old suffered a grade two strain to the medial
ligament of his right knee during a training session in Sydney,
the Wallabies said in a media release.
No replacement has been called up to the squad. Coach Robbie
Deans is scheduled to name his team on Thursday.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian
Ransom)