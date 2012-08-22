Aug 22 Australia captain David Pocock will miss the remainder of the Rugby Championship after undergoing knee surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for three months.

The openside flanker, one of the finest players in world rugby, also faces a race to be fit for the Wallabies tour of Europe in November, where they will play France, England, Italy and Wales.

Pocock injured his knee in Australia's opening 27-19 defeat by New Zealand in the four-team tournament, also featuring South Africa and Argentina, on Saturday.

He was quickly ruled out of the return test against the All Blacks this weekend before key-hole surgery on Tuesday revealed the extent of the damage to his right knee.

Scrumhalf Will Genia will step in to skipper the side against the All Blacks on Saturday in Auckland, where the Wallabies haven't won since 1986.

Pocock only took over the captaincy in June for the one-off test defeat by Scotland and the 3-0 series whitewash of Wales after lock James Horwill had been ruled out with a knee problem.

The Wallabies' chances of a rare away success in New Zealand were hit further when prop Sekope Kepu was ruled out of the test at Eden Park with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old suffered a grade two strain to the medial ligament of his right knee during a training session in Sydney, the Wallabies said in a media release.

No replacement has been called up to the squad. Coach Robbie Deans is scheduled to name his team on Thursday. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)