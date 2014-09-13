Sept 13 Australia were unable to hide a mild disappointment at being taken down to the wire by Argentina as they secured their second win of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Pumas stormed back from 29-13 down in the last 20 minutes and could have stolen a draw had they scored a try from a five-metre scrum in the last few seconds.

The Wallabies were saved by the referee penalising Argentina for an early put-in but the home side were very much aware that the match should never have been in the balance given the number of try-scoring chances they carved out.

"We created a lot of opportunities and we were a bit disappointed we couldn't capitalise and put them away earlier but the resilience of the side to hold them at the end was pleasing," flyhalf Bernard Foley told Fox TV.

"We had intention to really play footy tonight, but it was a bit slippery and greasy and we were guilty of coughing up too much ball.

"I thought in our attack shape we were really good. We played on top of them, we were probably a bit lateral at times which was counter-productive. Saying that, we created a lot. We just have to get better at finishing."

Foley was named Man of the Match as much for the way he got the backline humming in the first half as for the 17 points he contributed from the kicking tee to the 32-25 win.

The Wallabies have always intended to play with ball in hand this season and must be cursing the Australian spring weather after playing three of their four matches so far in the wet.

The exception was their one away match, the 51-20 drubbing against the All Blacks that effectively ended their hopes of winning the championship.

That sort of defeat would have knocked the stuffing out of most sides and the fact Australia have followed it with a 24-23 win over South Africa and the victory against an improving Argentina is cause for optimism.

"In the end you've got to get through those games and we survived it," said coach Ewen McKenzie.

"They were dangerous towards the end and we lost a bit of shape but we toughed it out. You've got to credit to the opposition, they keep you honest."

Argentina centre Marcelo Bosch, who scored one of the two tries in the last 20 minutes that brought the Pumas so close to a first win in the championship, said overall the home side deserved the victory.

"I did think we could do it, it was just a question of two or three metres, another pass to a team mate but that happens in rugby," he said.

"In the second half we tried to produce the rugby we have wanted to play since the beginning, and in the end it was close. I think in that last 20 minutes we produced the best rugby that we have this season." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)