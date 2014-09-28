MELBOURNE, Sept 28 New South Wales Waratahs lock Will Skelton and Queensland Reds backrower Jake Schatz will join the Wallabies squad in Argentina for their final Rugby Championship clash in Mendoza on Saturday, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday.

The duo will join the team in Buenos Aires on Tuesday after three Wallabies players sustained injuries in Saturday's 28-10 loss against South Africa in Cape Town.

"Western Force number eight Ben McCalman will miss the upcoming clash against Argentina with a shoulder injury, and will now return to Australia... to be assessed further and commence his rehabilitation," the ARU said in a statement.

"Queensland Reds lock Rob Simmons and ACT Brumbies centre Matt Toomua also suffered head knocks in the match against South Africa, with a decision on their availability for the test against Argentina to be made during the week," it added.

World champions New Zealand sealed their third successive Rugby Championship title with a 34-13 victory over Argentina in La Plata on Saturday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)