Sept 11 Australia coach Robbie Deans named the
following team on Tuesday to play Argentina in the Rugby
Championship at Skilled Park on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
Australia: 15-Berrick Barnes, 14-Dominic Shipperley, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Nick Phipps, 8-Radike Samo, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Dave Dennis,
5-Nathan Sharpe (captain), 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Tatafu Polota Nau, 1-Benn Robinson
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore/Saia Fainga'a, 17-James
Slipper, 18-Scott Higginbotham, 19-Liam Gill, 20-Brett Sheehan,
21-Anthony Fainga'a, 22-Kurtley Beale
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Frank Pingue)