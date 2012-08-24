Aug 24 Australia utility back Kurtley Beale has
been named on the bench for the Wallabies' Rugby Championship
clash against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.
Beale was dropped from the starting side after having a game
to forget in the Wallabies' opening loss to the All Blacks last
week, fumbling the ball repeatedly and finishing with blood
streaming down his face from a cut to the head.
Under-pressure Australia coach Robbie Deans said Beale was
not a "bundle of confidence" in the Sydney defeat and opted to
recall flyhalf Quade Cooper and winger Drew Mitchell in the
backs, despite both missing nearly a year of international rugby
due to injuries sustained at the World Cup.
Beale is also under a cloud after being charged with assault
following a scuffle with security staff outside a Brisbane bar
in June.
Australia face a daunting task against the All Blacks at
Eden Park where they have not beaten the hosts since 1986.
Another loss on Saturday would keep the Bledisloe Cup, the
trophy hotly contested by the Antipodean neighbours, in New
Zealand hands for a 10th successive year.
Australia team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Drew Mitchell,
13-Rob Horne, 12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade
Cooper, 9-Will Genia (captain), 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael
Hooper, 6-Dave Dennis, 5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Sitaleki Timani, 3-Ben
Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Benn Robinson
Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Radike
Samo, 19-Liam Gill, 20-Nick Phipps, 21-Anthony Fainga'a
22-Kurtley Beale
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)