Rugby-Six Nations Championship England v Italy line-ups
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy on Sunday at Twickenham in London, England England : 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Maro Itoje;7-James Haskell, 8-Nathan Hughes;9-Danny Care, 10-George Ford, 11-Elliot Daly, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Ben Te'o;14-Jonny May 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Tom Wood, 20-Jack Clifford, 21-Ben Youngs,