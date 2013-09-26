HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
CAPE TOWN, Sept 26 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie named the following team on Thursday for the Rugby Championship match against South Africa at Newlands on Saturday:
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Leali'ifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nic White, 8-Ben Mowen, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Sitaleki Timani, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Will Genia, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Chris Feauai-Sautia (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 26 Reds (Australia) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 83 17 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 1 0 17 13 0 4 5. Highlanders (New Zealand)
DUBLIN, March 2 Ireland added fit-again Jared Payne to their squad for the final two Six Nations games against Wales and England, giving coach Joe Schmidt an extra backline option as he bids for a third Six Nations title in four years.