Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia coach Ewen McKenzie on Tuesday named an unchanged team for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Auckland:
15-Israel Folau, 14-Pat McCabe, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Nic White, 8-Wycliff Palu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Nathan Charles, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Pek Cowan, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Tevita Kuridrani. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.