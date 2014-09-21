(Amends day in third para after official correction by team)

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden has been left behind in New Zealand after a night out drinking before the team departed for Argentina at the weekend.

The All Blacks were scheduled to leave New Zealand on Saturday for the Sept. 27 clash with the Pumas in La Plata, but an issue with their plane delayed their departure until Sunday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the 25-year-old Cruden was left in New Zealand because of a late night on Saturday.

"As a consequence of his actions he has been left at home and will not join the squad for tests against Argentina and South Africa," Hansen was quoted as saying on the All Blacks' Twitter page.

"We are extremely disappointed at Aaron's actions, which are out of character. He is embarrassed."

New Zealand lead the Rugby Championship table on 16 points and end their campaign against the Springboks in Johannesburg on Oct. 4. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Meadows)