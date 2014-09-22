* Cruden misses plane after night out

* To miss tests against Argentina and South Africa

* Barrett likely to start final Rugby Championship tests (Adds Cruden statement)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Flyhalf Aaron Cruden has expressed his "embarrassment" at being dropped from the All Blacks lineup after he missed the team's flight to Argentina on Sunday following a drinking session.

Cruden missed the assembly time for the All Blacks' departure and was dropped by coach Steve Hansen for the team's Rugby Championship tour matches against the Pumas and South Africa.

He was also reprimanded by Hansen, who will likely pick Beauden Barrett to replace the 25-year-old for Saturday's clash against Argentina in La Plata and the following week's match against the Springboks.

"I am deeply embarrassed by this lack of judgement and have never been more disappointed in myself," Cruden said in a statement released by the New Zealand Rugby Union on Monday.

"I carry the burden of shame and disappointment and I am deeply apologetic to my team, to my family, and also the New Zealand public.

"I have no excuses. I accept full responsibility for my actions and the penalty of missing the next two games, and I will work with New Zealand Rugby to undertake any other disciplinary action to work through this situation."

Though the team initially said Cruden had been left behind because of the late-night excursion, Hansen said in Argentina that he had missed the flight.

"We didn't have a curfew. He was out drinking and he didn't get there in time," Hansen earlier told New Zealand media in Argentina.

"It's obviously disappointing and out of character for (Aaron). He's extremely disappointed in himself. He understands there has to be a consequence for his actions."

"Once we get this out of the way then he will be coming back into the group when we go to Brisbane.

"It's not what we, or he, stands for. We all make mistakes.

"The team is well aware that when we don't get it right there is a consequence and he's paid the price for that."

The All Blacks play Australia in Brisbane on Oct. 18 after the Rugby Championship wraps up.

Hansen said a replacement would be called into the squad, though it would not be Daniel Carter, who has been recovering from a broken leg sustained during the Super Rugby final.

Local media reported later that three-test All Black Tom Taylor had been called in to replace Cruden.

Cruden had started in six out of seven of the All Blacks' tests this season, with Barrett beginning against the Pumas in Napier earlier this month.

Colin Slade is likely to come off the bench if Barrett starts at La Plata.

Carter will play provincial rugby this weekend as he returns to fitness, though is not expected to be available for the All Blacks until the third and final Bledisloe Cup test against Australia in Brisbane.

New Zealand lead the Rugby Championship table on 16 points and end their campaign against the Springboks in Johannesburg on Oct. 4. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Mark Meadows / Ian Ransom/Patrick Johnson)